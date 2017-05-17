Ben Affleck Says He Would Love to Direct Jennifer Garner in a Female-Driven Film

Ben Affleck will always be a fan of Jennifer Garner's talents.

The 44-year-old actor gushed about his estranged wife during a recent interview about his involvement with Red Nose Day, a U.K. special benefiting charities fighting child poverty around the world. Affleck, who is lending his Batman voice to the telecast, was asked about the new Wonder Woman movie and if he himself would be ever be interested in directing a female-led film.

"I would love to, are you kidding me?" Affleck told People. "I think that would be great. I've often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she's so great and she could do something really cool."

Of course, his and Garner's three children -- 11-year-old Violet, 8-year-old Seraphina and 5-year-old Samuel -- remain their top priority.

"The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be looking after the kids at home," Affleck noted.

Last month, Affleck and 45-year-old Garner officially filed for divorce, two years after separating. The actor has since moved out of the family home to a house that's still nearby, and a source told ET last week that the friendly exes couldn't be more on the same page when it comes to co-parenting.

"The kids are good. Ben and Jen are working closely together to make sure the kids are doing fine during this transition and that it doesn’t interrupt their lives too much," the source said. "They have their own traditions and things they’ll do together as a family still."

