Everything We Know About Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding

In just two days, the world’s most famous bridesmaid will become a bride.

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, is set to wed fiancé James Matthews on Saturday in Englefield in the English county of Berkshire.

Those who tuned into the royal wedding in 2011 as Kate exchanged vows with Prince William remember the moment all eyes turned to Pippa, the then 27-year-old maid of honor, in her all-white Alexander McQueen dress.

“As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside and – you may say – its backside,” Pippa joked during a speech at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in London in February 2014 of the attention focused on her bottom in the figure-hugging dress.

She told Today’s Matt Lauer in a sit-down interview in June of that same year that the focus on her “was completely unexpected.”

"You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train," she shared.

As Pippa’s big day rapidly approaches, we know for certain she can rock the color white, but here’s everything else you need to know about her impending nuptials:

The Ring:

James proposed to Pippa in July 2016 with a stunning sparkler. The elated bride-to-be couldn’t help but flash her brand new bling, telling reporters at the time that she “couldn’t be happier.”

“It is an Asscher-cut diamond, and in order to get a beautiful cut the diamond needs to be of top clarity,” jeweler Annoushka Ducas told People magazine of Pippa’s ring design. “If it is a flawless stone then it could be 200,000 (about $263,000).”

The Pre-Wedding Workouts:

Talk about sweating for the wedding! Pippa has been hitting the gym hard before her big walk down the aisle.

"She's been working out about four or five times a week,” a source told ET.

"She's been working with a personal trainer at a gym near her home in Chelsea and also has been doing Pilates," the source continued. "She looks and feels great -- she's never looked better."

And her work is clearly paying off. Pippa was spotted out in early May, showing off her toned arms in a chic sleeveless look.

The Bachelorette Party:

Pippa and her pals reportedly celebrated her “hen party” in the French Alps in April. Kate was in attendance while her husband was on an all-boys ski trip in Switzerland the same weekend.

“Pippa loves skiing so it was her first choice for a hen weekend. They stayed in a really exclusive catered chalet with maids and chef, who ensured that they were totally spoiled,” The Sun reported.

The Dress:

It is highly speculated that designer Giles Deacon had the honor of designing Pippa’s gown. The buzz began when he was spotted outside her home with a garment bag in hand last year. The bride has not yet confirmed any details on her dress.



The Wedding Party:

A bridal party fit for royalty! Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, have been confirmed as a page boy and a bridesmaid for their aunt’s big day. However, though Pippa served as maid of honor to their mother, Kate, it is not known yet how the Duchess will participate in the ceremony.

As for who will be by James’ side, his younger reality star brother, Spencer, is reportedly his best man. Spencer is an original cast member of Made in Chelsea in 2011. The following year, he starred on the U.K. version of The Bachelor, before returning to Made in Chelsea after he didn't find love on the show.



"I think Kate is going to be very aware of her status," royals expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "As future queen, I don't think she's going to be matron of honor, [but] of course we'll have to wait and see."

"I think she'll have a really important role behind the scenes," she added.

The Ceremony:

Pippa and James will say “I do” at St. Mark's Church in Englefield in the English county of Berkshire.

Though Kate may not be Pippa’s matron of honor, she will certainly be a guest at the lavish affair alongside her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry.



ET previously reported that Harry’s girlfriend, Suits actress Meghan Markle, requested a week off from shooting her USA network show to join him for part of the festivities.

It was believed she wouldn’t be able to accompany Harry to the ceremony, as protocol prohibits unmarried and un-engaged partners to be present. However according to The Daily Telegraph, she will be able to attend alongside Harry, despite not being engaged. This will mark one of their only public appearances together.

Sources dished to E! that Markle landed in London on Wednesday and went straight from Heathrow International Airport to Kensington Palace.

The Reception:

This party-planning family sure knows how to pull out all the stops! First, guests will be treated to a cocktail reception at the Englefield House, the private estate close to St. Mark’s Church.

Then, dinner for Pippa and her financier beau’s guests will take place at the private home of the Middleton family in Bucklebury, England, for the rest of the reception -- and it looks breathtaking so far.

On Tuesday, photos emerged of the stunning set-up on the property, which included a huge glass marquee.

