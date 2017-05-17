Dwayne Johnson Has Everyone's Back in Silly 'Saturday Night Live' Promo – Watch

Dwayne Johnson is ready to host Saturday Night Live and this time he doesn't mind (literally) carrying the cast to a successful show.

In a new promo released on Wednesday, the 45-year-old actor is seen getting a piggyback ride from a struggling Beck Bennett. "Look at this place! Here we are, the iconic Studio 8H," the Baywatch actor says.

"Why am I doing this again?" Bennett asks, with The Rock replying, "Oh, because I have to save my strength for the show, bud." After Bennett struggles to carry the former wrestler, Johnson trades places with the comedian and adds a few more -- OK, make that a lot more! -- cast members to his back.

"See, you guys, I'm always here for you and I always got your backs," he adds.

Johnson also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the promo, writing on Instagram, "I got you all. I am your safe place. Grab my body parts. I mean, hold on."

The SNL season 42 finale marks Johnson's fifth time hosting the show, making him part of the iconic "Five-Timers Club," which features 19 celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, Tom Hanks and Melissa McCarthy. This Saturday's episode will feature musical guest Katy Perry.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently chatted with Johnson at the Baywatch premiere and dished on what it was like kissing co-star Zac Efron. "His lips were like if you have a bottle and you shatter it on the ground -- that shattered glass," the star quipped, adding that Efron actually has "soft lips."

