EXCLUSIVE: Camila Cabello Says Pharrell Williams Made Her 'Feel at Home' While Recording Debut Solo Album

As Camila Cabello embarks on her solo career, she's already scored some A-list collaborators.

The 20-year-old singer opened up about working with -- and being starstruck by -- Pharrell Williams while recording her debut solo album, The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving, in a new interview with Radio Disney. Only ET has your first sneak peek at the sit-down, which airs in full on Wednesday, May 31, at 2:00 pm ET/5 p.m. PT on Radio Disney and the Radio Disney app.

"He's the nicest person. He's so nice, he's so humble," she gushed over Williams. "He's so incredible and for every artist, producer, and anybody -- he is the cream of the crop. He's just amazing and he probably knows that he has that effect on people, so he makes an effort to make you feel welcome and at home, which I think is really nice."

🌹 A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:29pm PST

Cabello has been teasing her new music on Instagram this week, revealing that the first official single, "Crying in the Club," will be released on Friday, May 19.

"The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost to a time when I found myself again," she explained in a caption.

#CryingInTheClubFRIDAY 💕💕05.19.17 A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on May 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Earlier this year, Cabello spoke out about her exit from Fifth Harmony in an interview with Billboard, saying that she struggled to "just sing other people's words and be totally happy with that."

"You have to follow and honor that inner voice," she said. "I always encouraged the girls to do the same."

