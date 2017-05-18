Harry Styles and James Corden Can’t Stop Singing and Dancing at Inappropriate Times: Watch!

Sometimes you’ve just gotta burst into song, and if you’re James Corden and Harry Styles, that tends to be at pretty inappropriate moments. The 23-year-old British singer continued his Late Late Show residency on Wednesday night where he participated in a funny sketch with the show’s host.



"Harry Styles and I have known each other for a long time, but what people might not know is that we've worked together many times,” Corden explained. “Unfortunately, our mutual love of singing has always gotten us into trouble.”

The skit then cut to Corden and Styles as doctors in the operating room. They had an urgent surgery, but couldn’t stop themselves from breaking into the Tom Jones’ classic “It’s Not Unusual.”



Decked out in scrubs, the pair performed synchronized dance moves as their patient went into shock and then died on the operating table while they were singing.



After apologizing to their fellow doctors, Corden and Styles then exited the operating room to tell the patient’s family, saying, “Bad news, guys!”



The sketch then showed the pair serving as pallbearers at a funeral when they broke into the Lou Bega hit “Mambo No. 5.”



The grieving funeral attendees weren’t particularly pleased to see them dancing around the casket. Watch the clip to see what happens when they’re trying to defuse a bomb!

Styles also performed his new song, “Two Ghosts,” on the show, which is rumored to be about his ex, Taylor Swift.



