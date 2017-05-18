Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Renew Their Wedding Vows, Ozzy Felt 'Guilty' After Infidelity Scandal, Source Says

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have repledged their commitment to one another.

The couple recently renewed their wedding vows, a source close to the Osbourne family tells ET, a year after they split following reports that the 68-year-old Black Sabbath frontman allegedly had an affair with his hairstylist.

"They always do this -- split and then get back together in an elaborate fashion," the source says. "No one understands why."

NEWS: Ozzy Osbourne Backtracks on Sex Addiction Admission -- 'I Just Got Caught'

"I think it was mainly Ozzy feeling guilty for everything that happened with their split and with the affair," the source adds. "This is his way of showing Sharon she is his true love."

Earlier this month, 64-year-old Sharon opened up about reconciling with Ozzy on The Talk, and said she had to fall back in love with her husband after his affair nearly ended their 33-year marriage.

"[I] probably, really, just months ago [fell back in love] because he was trying so hard to be a better person -- desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard," she told her co-host, Julie Chen.

"I just had a newfound love," she continued. "And I respected him because he's seriously trying to be a better person."

According to Sharon and Ozzy's 32-year-old daughter, Kelly Osbourne, her parents' relationship is now more solid than ever.

"I've never seen two people who love each other more, who were more meant for each other than my mom and dad," Kelly told ET last month.

WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne Surprises Sharon Osbourne With Major PDA on 'The Talk'

She also talked about the new diamond wedding ring Ozzy gave Sharon in October.

"He was so excited about giving her the ring," Kelly shared. "And, every time they're out, I'm like, 'Dad, you got to be more gentle with Mom's hand,' because he's holding her hand like, 'Look! Isn't it great?'"

Watch below: