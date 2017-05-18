Jennifer Garner Stuns in Lacy Dress in NYC -- See the Pic!

Jennifer Garner is one hot mama!

The 45-year-old actress was all smiles as she arrived to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert studios at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on Thursday – looking better than ever, we might add!

Garner wore a navy, spaghetti-strapped, pin-striped dress, with lace embellishment along the top and bottom hemline, with black, single-strap heels. She was absolutely glowing with tousled hair, smoky brown eye shadow and a neutral lip.

The actress is currently promoting her latest film, Wakefield, out May 19. Co-starring Bryan Cranston, the thriller follows a successful lawyer who, after a nervous breakdown, leaves his wife and hides out in the attic for several months, watching the world from afar.

Last month, Garner and Ben Affleck officially filed for divorce, two years after separating. While The Batman star is no longer with his Daredevil co-star, Affleck is still a big fan of his ex and recently gushed about how he would love to direct her in a female-driven film.

"I've often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she's so great and she could do something really cool," he told People. "The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be looking after the kids at home."

