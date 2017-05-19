Julia Roberts Offers George Clooney Advice on Raising Twins -- Watch!

Julia Roberts has experience raising twins and is sharing some words of wisdom with pal George Clooney, who is expecting two little ones with his wife, Amal Clooney.

The 49-year-old actress, who is mother to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 12, and Henry, 9, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and told the host that parenting is all about trial and error.

"Well, it's going to be so fun," Roberts told DeGeneres. "They are a great couple and I think they don't need advice from me or anyone else because, also, nobody's there with you at 3 o'clock in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?'"

"And then you sort of get through it and figure it out," she added. "And everybody does, and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing. I have three incredible kids and to think about when they were teeny tiny. It goes so fast."

Roberts will next be seen participating in Red Nose Day by making an appearance on Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The Oscar-winning actress teamed up with the survivalist to deliver vaccines to a remote village in Kenya as part of NBC's May 25 TV special.

Last month, the Pretty Woman star was also named People magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman for a record fifth time.