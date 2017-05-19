Kardashian Sisters Visit Their Grandparents' Old House, Share Adorable Home Videos

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian take a trip down memory lane in this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a new clip released on Friday, the sisters get nostalgic as they visit their Nana and Papa's old Palm Springs home and relive some of their early childhood memories.

"We have so many amazing memories here," Kim says after they knock on the door and are escorted inside by the new owner.

"Palm Springs is just, like, such a nostalgic place for us," Kim tells the camera. "We have so many home videos of us in this pool," she recalls, as they take a tour of the place and home videos of them with their dad, Robert Kardashian, and brother, Rob, flash on the screen.

"Our grandparents' house looks exactly the same and it's so heartwarming," Kim added. "We just have so many amazing memories and fun stories that just remind us of our childhood."

