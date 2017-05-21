EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Rocks Out With Daughter Suri at U2’s Star-Studded ‘Joshua Tree 2017’ Tour

Katie Holmes is one cool mom! The actress took her daughter, Suri, to U2’s concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday night.

The star-studded show, also attended by Alicia Keys and Gwyneth Paltrow, was the first of a two-night gig at the venue as part of the Irish rockers’ Joshua Tree Tour 2017, which marks 30 years since the album and tour of the same name.

Arriving shortly after The Lumineers’ opening set, Holmes was accompanied by Suri, 11, who was looking cute in a black-and-white dress and green sweater -- perfectly in Irish theme for the music legends! The cutie also had a friend with her to keep her company while Holmes rocked out at the gig, which saw the band play the entire Joshua Tree album as well as other hits from their 40-year career.

“Katie looked like she was having a lot of fun singing and dancing to all the songs,” an eyewitness tells ET. “She was taking videos and photos like all the other fans.”

The Ocean’s Eight actress filmed the band’s hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and enthusiastically sang along to fan favorites “With or Without You” and “One.”

#U2 #joshuatree A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 20, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

Holmes wasn’t the only Hollywood mom enjoying a night out at the show. Paltrow arrived at the gig, smiling and waving to fans as she walked to her seat, while Keys brought her son Egypt along.

“Alicia looked like she was teaching her son to sing along to the songs,” noted the concert-goer.

However, the six-year-old looked tired while perched on his mom’s back, which might be why the “No One” singer stayed in her seat when Bono appeared to summon her to the stage.

“I need you Alicia,” he declared before launching into “One,” then calling her name again during the song.

Before the band hit the stage, a Bono lookalike wandered around the stadium, having most fans fooled as they asked the dead ringer for selfies.

Things then took a somber but powerful turn as Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” blared through the stadium, with thousands of fans singing along and holding up their lit phones in honor of lead singer Chris Cornell, who died from an apparent suicide on Thursday.

Bono later dedicated “Running to Stand Still,” a song about drug addiction, to the “beautiful, sweet soul.” “For the lion that was Chris Cornell, we send a prayer to his lioness,” he said.

Another solemn moment came as the group played “One Tree Hill,” a song written in honor of Greg Carroll, a Kiwi friend and roadie, who died in a motorcycle accident in 1986. “This next song is a really special song,” Bono said of the track, which was named after a tourist spot in Auckland, New Zealand, where Carroll took him during the band’s first visit to the country.

Bono later gave a shout-out to the influential women in the group’s lives, including his wife of 34 years, Ali, and their daughters, Eve and Jordan, who was hanging with producer Jimmy Iovine’s son, Jamie.

“Would it be indulgent for the band to give thanks to the women in our lives?” he said, introducing “Light My Way,” from Achtung Baby. “To Ali, to Morleigh, to Ann, to Mariana. To the women on our crew, to the women in the audience that we feel we know. To the women in faraway places, who we can never know the sh*t they have to deal with. And, the women who stand up or sit down for their rights, who insist to persist, who resist -- these women light our way. This goes to my two daughters, Jordan and Eve, who are here tonight. Thank you for lighting my way.”

Fun time at U2 with my reg sister and my sistah from anotha mistah. @jess_kuuuh @memphisevehewson A post shared by Jamie Iovine (@jamieiovine) on May 20, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

During the track, images of pioneering women were flashed across a 200 x 45-foot screen, the largest high-resolution LED video screen ever used in a touring show. The screen -- which features a striking, giant silver Joshua tree centerpiece -- showed images of Ellen Degeneres, Virginia Wolfe, Lena Dunham, as well as Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton who drew the loudest cheers from the crowd.

While Holmes stuck around to catch “A Beautiful Day,” which kicked off the group’s encore, she left with a tired-looking Suri shortly after 10.30 p.m., watching footage shot by French artist J.R. in a Jordan refugee camp play on the screen during “Miss Syria” (aka “Miss Sarajevo") as she walked out.

