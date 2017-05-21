Beyonce Shares Photos of Her Bare Baby Bump in Bra Top at Her Baby Shower With Jay Z: Pics!

Beyonce is embracing her pregnancy!

The 35-year-old singer, who's pregnant with twins, celebrated her baby shower over the weekend with a star-studded "Carter push-party," and shared a few photos on Instagram on Sunday. In the artsy photos, Beyonce rocks a headdress, a bra top and a printed skirt, sporting henna on her bare baby bump.

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, also couldn't have looked more in love at the star-studded soiree. The "Sorry" singer shared a cute snap of the two holding hands on the dance floor, and one of him sweetly caressing her bump.

Serena Williams, La La Anthony and Beyonce's Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, were all in attendance at Bey's big bash. Her mom, Tina Lawson, also shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram, everyone appearing to have an amazing time.

Beyonce has had no issue showing off her flawless maternity style with her latest pregnancy. Check her out bringing back her now iconic "Formation" fedora earlier this month.