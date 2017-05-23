Blake Lively Is Lovely in Bright Yellow Strapless Gown at Ballet Gala: See the Stunning Look!

Blake Lively lit up the red carpet at Monday night's American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at the David Koch Theater in New York City.

RELATED: Amber Tamblyn's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars Sweetly Support Her at Directorial Debut Premiere

The 29-year-old actress arrived wearing a bright pink coat over a stunning bright yellow, strapless Oscar de la Renta gown, with a high slit on the side and a short train. She accessorized the dress with sparkly gold, single-strap heels and turquoise earrings and jewel-toned rings. The Cafe Society star had her hair swept back in a ponytail and opted for light eyeshadow and a pink-toned lip.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE PICS: Kylie Jenner Seems So Disinterested in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at the Met Gala

Also in attendance that night was Katie Holmes in an elegant red, strapless Zac Posen number, which featured pockets, metallic floral designs and a waist-flattering silhouette. The actress paired the gown with simple red heels and completed her look with smoky eyes and a chic updo.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Rocks Out With Daughter Suri at U2’s Star-Studded ‘Joshua Tree 2017’ Tour

Nicky Hilton also dazzled on the red carpet in a girly, pink sequined Oscar de la Renta dress. Channeling Barbie, the 33-year-old socialite completed her sparkly look with silver pointed-toe heels and a silver clutch with her name written in black.