Paul McCartney Writes Heartfelt Tribute to Roger Moore: 'He Was a Great Man'

Paul McCartney took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late Roger Moore.

The 74-year-old Beatle was saddened by the news of the passing of the James Bond actor, writing, "Roger was a great man and of course a great James Bond who I was lucky to work with during the time of 'Live and Let Die.' He had a heart of gold, a great sense of humour and will be missed by the many people who loved him."

McCartney and his late wife, Linda McCartney, wrote the GRAMMY-nominated theme song for the 1973 James Bond film, Live and Let Die. The song was performed by McCartney's band Wings and produced by famed Beatles collaborator George Martin. "Live and Let Die" was also the first James Bond theme song to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Moore passed away at the age of 89 after "a short but brave battle with cancer," his family said in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," read the statement from Moore's daughter, Debora, and his two sons, Geoffrey and Christian. "Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina [his wife] at this difficult time."