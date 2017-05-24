Kit Harington Says He Would Like 'a Few Years of Relative Obscurity' After 'Game of Thrones' Ends

Kit Harington's time as Jon Snow is coming to an end -- and he doesn't know what to do next.

The 30-year-old actor covers the June/July issue of Esquire, and inside the magazine, he reveals that he's not quite sure what life post-Game of Thrones has in store.

RELATED: New 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Trailer Is Officially Here -- and So Is 'The Great War!'

“Thrones nicely bookended my twenties, but I’m 30 now. Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that’s so synonymous with Thrones," says Harington, who has a miniseries, Gunpowder, and a film, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, in the pipeline. "But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it.”

WATCH: Kit Harington Says 'Much Grander' New Season of 'Game of Thrones' Has 'So Much More Ambition'

For showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Harington was perfect for Jon Snow.

"He just had the look. The brooding intensity; the physical grace; the chip-on-the-shoulder quality that we always associate with extraordinarily short people," they explain of the five-foot-six actor.

Harington says he's not looking to take his "brooding intensity" to the "next big Oscar film" after Game of Thrones concludes next year.

“I don’t really aim to get into that next big Oscar film," he confesses. "That’s not really my route."

EXCLUSIVE: Director Miguel Sapochnik on Channeling Kit Harington's Worst Fear into 'Game of Thrones'

Instead, Harington thinks he and his college friend, Dan West, "might do a comedy next," or he might take a break from acting altogether.

"I’ll enjoy the madness quieting a bit," he admits. "I’d like a few years of relative obscurity."

Harington flew under the radar after shaving off his beard last year. See more in the video below.