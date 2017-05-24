Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Pic Celebrating 7-Year Anniversary With Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are celebrating seven years of love!

To mark their anniversary, Simpson took to Instagram on Wednesday with a sweet family photo featuring the couple's adorable kids, Maxwell and Ace.

"7 years, 2 kids, and a whole lotta love later," the 36-year-old singer happily captioned the black-and-white snap.

7 years, 2 kids and a whole lotta love later #may21 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 24, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Simpson and Johnson, a former NFL player, met and got engaged in 2010. The lovebirds welcomed daughter Maxwell, two years later, and son Ace, in 2013.

A year after giving birth to baby no. 2, Simpson married Johnson in a private summer ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif. And while they definitely appear to be very much in love, the duo doesn't plan on expanding their family anytime soon.

On Monday, Simpson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she swiftly shut down pregnancy rumors.

"I'm not pregnant," she confirmed adding, "We got an IUD, nothing's gonna get in that uterus."

