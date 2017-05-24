Justin Bieber Doesn't Remember the Spanish Words to 'Despacito' – Watch!

Justin Bieber may be featured in the hottest song in the country, "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, but that doesn't mean he memorized the lyrics to the song.

The 23-year-old singer made a special appearance at 1 Oak in New York City on Tuesday, where he treated the crowd to a rendition of his latest single. During his performance, Bieber didn't hold back, admitting that he didn’t remember all the words to the song.

"I don't know the words so I say, 'Poquito.' I don't know the words so I say, 'Dorito.' I don't know the words so I say, 'Poquito,'" Bieber is heard saying in a fan video posted to Instagram. In another clip he can be heard singing, what sounds like "Bababababa," over his Spanish verses.

Fortunately, Bieber didn't seem to have a problem with the English verses, but did ask for audience participation.

The videos come a day after ET spoke with Fonsi and Yankee at The Voice finale and revealed how it was Bieber who decided to sing in Spanish.

"We had an English lyric for everything and he's like, 'No, no, no, no, I'm gonna do this in Spanish,'" Fonsi explained. "He took the time to enunciate everything and to do it the right way. So, I think it's a big win for Latin music and it's awesome to have such a huge global star collaborate with us."

