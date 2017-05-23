Playing Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Talk Working With Justin Bieber on 'Despacito' & Who They Want on Their Next Remix!

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are killing the music game at the moment. The Puerto Rican duo currently have the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their hit single, "Despacito," featuring Justin Bieber.

ET's Denny Directo was at The Voice finale on Tuesday, where he spoke with the singers about their chart-topping smash and how their collaboration with Bieber came about.

"It was a great call to know that Bieber heard the song," Fonsi shared. "He was in Colombia doing his tour and he heard the song. He saw how people reacted to it. He reached out to us and he's like, 'Hey, can I jump on the remix?' and we're like, 'Yes, sir!'"

"He did his thing, you know, he sang his verse in English [and then] he sang the chorus in Spanish," Fonsi continued. "We were surprised."

"That was awesome!" Daddy Yankee added. "Nobody was expecting that, right? Like, he's singing in Spanish! I think that makes the remix even better."

Staying true to the original, Fonsi shared that Bieber wanted to sing in Spanish and "took the time to enunciate everything."

"We had an English lyric for everything and he's like, 'No, no, no, no, I'm gonna do this in Spanish,'" Fonsi explained. "He took the time to enunciate everything and to do it the right way. So, I think it's a big win for Latin music and it's awesome to have such a huge global star collaborate with us."

As for Bieber's future in Latin music? Fonsi thinks he can picture JB singing salsa, "He can do it," he said, laughing. "He's a talented kid."

"We respect him a lot," added Yankee.

Now that "Despacito" has topped the Billboard chart for a second week in a row, the duo is ready for another collaboration – this time with a female artist.

"Maybe Rihanna?" Fonsi replied when asked to name his dream feature.

"Rihanna. Man, she's the best," Yankee chimed in. "Beyonce, you know, [she's] talented!"

The artists, who performed on The Voice's season 12 finale alongside top 10 finalist Mark Isaiah, also have ties to the international spin-offs of the singing competition show. Fonsi was a coach on La Voz Colombia in 2012 and was on The Voice Chile from 2015 - 2016. Meanwhile, Daddy Yankee has been on Telemundo's La Voz Kids.

