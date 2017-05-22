EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton on Gwen & Alicia Leaving 'The Voice,' Plus Why He's Worried About Newbie Kelly Clarkson

It can be so hard to say goodbye… especially when you're Blake Shelton.

While Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani have announced their departures from The Voice, fellow judge Shelton refuses to buy it.

"Seeing as I'm his main competition, I'm sure he's happy to see me go," Keys joked during a Facebook Live interview with ET's Denny Directo on Monday. "So he doesn't have to feel such a stress and pressure every time he works with me."

"I've looked ahead," the 40-year-old country crooner retorted. "This is like those Harry Potter movies. Those characters that you think are gone, then they come back. Alicia… I've already looked ahead on the script, and they have her coming back."

As for Shelton's main squeeze, Stefani? "Gwen is coming back. We love Gwen. Hopefully Gwen can replace…," Keys laughed, pointing to Shelton.

"I've been trying to get fired for years now," the "Came Here to Forget" singer jokingly confirmed. "I don't know what to do to get fired around here!"

Shelton added that he loves having the pop superstar by his side.

"Oh my God, at some point, it kinda builds your ego up when you walk into a room with Gwen," he admitted. "But also it's a crashing blow to your ego when you realize all the cheers and people shouting at ya. You realize it's not you, it's her! But it's still exciting at the same time. Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable."

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will be joining Adam Levine and Shelton on the Voice stage next season, and the latter admitted that he's grateful Miley Cyrus won't be making a return for one very specific reason.

"Well, I can tell you that I used to think Miley Cyrus would be the person that talks the most, ever in the history of this show," the singer confessed to ET. "Now that they brought in Kelly Clarkson… oh, my God. Oh, my God. Thank God they are at least on different seasons because my ears would fall off my head. There would be no oxygen left in the room. Neither one of them can stop talking."

With Clarkson and Hudson joining the hit NBC show as first-time judges, Keys did convey a few choice words of comfort.

"If anything, they would be even more understanding of what the artists are going through and experiencing, having gone through it themselves and being very successful," she said of the American Idol veterans. "I think that's very exciting to see them experience it live and direct. It's going to be great!"

Shelton, on the other hand, couldn't care less.

"I could give a crap about helping them," he joked. "I don't have any advice. I'm not helping them. I don't want them to succeed. That's not what they pay me to do."

