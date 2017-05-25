Bethenny Frankel Dishes on Rumored Romances With Alex Rodriguez and Eric Stonestreet

Bethenny Frankel is setting the record straight on her alleged former flames.

The Real Housewives of New York City star -- who told ET in December that she's single and in "dating purgatory" -- showed up on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and talked about the rumored fling she had with Alex Rodriguez in 2009, after his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis.



When Cohen asked if she had ever dated the former MLB player, who is currently in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Frankel replied, "What is 'used to date' mean? I went out with him on two dates."

As for whether the two ever kissed, she confessed, "I honestly don't remember."

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet was also on Wednesday's WWHL, and was also romantically linked to Frankel, 46, in July 2015. “We met and decided we make much better friends,” the 45-year-old actor said.

He later joked, “But she’s a wonderful kisser."

Frankel's RHONY co-star, Sonja Morgan, dished on WWHL last month that she once had a romance with Jack Nicholson, and later revealed to ET even more about her tryst with the actor.



"That was a period in time where we were all going out to clubs … you know, we didn’t have cell phones. You'd get home to your answering machine, then you go to the same club the next time. It's like a group thing that goes on for a few nights," the 53-year-old reality star explained. "[Jack] was a friend of my girlfriend, in fact, and... we were just being bad, you know? I had an Italian boyfriend at the time, too.”

Morgan also admitted to ET that she dated another famous actor. Check out interview below to find out the A-lister that she claims to have met through "some art friends":