Jennifer Lopez Posts PDA Snap With Her '#MCM' Alex Rodriguez -- See the Sweet Pic!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a perfect pair.

The Shades of Blue star shared a sweet PDA pic with her baseball pro beau to Instagram on Monday night, captioned, "My #MCM."

My #MCM 💗 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 22, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

The adorable couple has been spending some quality time together recently, with A-Rod actually paying his girlfriend a set visit on Friday. He posted about the workplace drop-in on Instagram, writing, "In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl."

In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on May 19, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

ET was also on the Shades of Blue set that day, as J.Lo took over our Instagram account, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Selfies with Dayo (Michael Loman) ☺ - @jlo A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on May 19, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Is Harlee getting ready for a night out? #ShadesOfBlue - @jlo A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on May 19, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

But while Rodriguez paid a visit to his boo on set, J.Lo recently told us not to expect him to make a cameo on the show.

"He's not an actor, he's busy doing so many great things with his life and his career," the 47-year-old producer, singer and actress told ET.

