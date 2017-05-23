NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Posts PDA Snap With Her '#MCM' Alex Rodriguez -- See the Sweet Pic!

by Alex Ungerman 10:38 AM PDT, May 23, 2017
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a perfect pair.

The Shades of Blue star shared a sweet PDA pic with her baseball pro beau to Instagram on Monday night, captioned, "My #MCM."

My #MCM 💗

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The adorable couple has been spending some quality time together recently, with A-Rod actually paying his girlfriend a set visit on Friday. He posted about the workplace drop-in on Instagram, writing, "In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl."

In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

ET was also on the Shades of Blue set that day, as J.Lo took over our Instagram account, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Selfies with Dayo (Michael Loman) ☺ - @jlo

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on

Is Harlee getting ready for a night out? #ShadesOfBlue - @jlo

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on

But while Rodriguez paid a visit to his boo on set, J.Lo recently told us not to expect him to make a cameo on the show.

"He's not an actor, he's busy doing so many great things with his life and his career," the 47-year-old producer, singer and actress told ET.

