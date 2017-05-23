Jennifer Lopez Posts PDA Snap With Her '#MCM' Alex Rodriguez -- See the Sweet Pic!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are a perfect pair.
The Shades of Blue star shared a sweet PDA pic with her baseball pro beau to Instagram on Monday night, captioned, "My #MCM."
The adorable couple has been spending some quality time together recently, with A-Rod actually paying his girlfriend a set visit on Friday. He posted about the workplace drop-in on Instagram, writing, "In the Heights #shades #midnight #harlee #mygirl."
ET was also on the Shades of Blue set that day, as J.Lo took over our Instagram account, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show.
But while Rodriguez paid a visit to his boo on set, J.Lo recently told us not to expect him to make a cameo on the show.
"He's not an actor, he's busy doing so many great things with his life and his career," the 47-year-old producer, singer and actress told ET.
