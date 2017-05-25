Kim Zolciak Shares Throwback Shot of Her Bare Baby Bump Before Giving Birth to Twins

Never one to hold back, Kim Zolciak revealed an intimate throwback shot on Wednesday.

Taken just before giving birth to twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren three years ago, the photo features the glowing reality star in the comfort of her maternity suite alongside the words, "Twin belly." Clad in a chic black cover-up, a flawlessly coiffed Zolciak is seen embracing her bare baby bump while an aptly placed heart emoji shields her nether regions.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star must have been reminiscing, as she posted another throwback pic of a 5-month-old Kaia wearing sunglasses and beach attire.

"Where does the time go!!" she wrote on the sweet black-and-white Instagram snap.

Zolciak recently renewed her vows with husband Kroy Biermann, alongside their six children -- the now-3-year-old twins, 20-year-old Brielle, 15-year-old Ariana, 5-year-old Kroy Jr. and 4-year-old Kash.

The Don't Be Tardy star's son Kash continues to recover from a severe eye injury as a result of a dog bite last month.

"I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life," Zolciak shared on Instagram following the hospitalization. "My husband, our daughters, KJ, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up."

