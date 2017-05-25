Eva Longoria's Husband Jose Antonio 'Pepe' Baston Makes Rare Public Appearance at amfAR Gala in Cannes

Eva Longoria's husband can't resist a good party!

Jose Antonio "Pepe" Baston stepped out with his wife on Thursday, making a rare public appearance at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

While Baston skipped the carpet, he happily posed alongside Longoria at the event's cocktail hour.

The Televisa president really let loose inside the venue, smiling from ear-to-ear as he sat close to his actress wife during dinner, and even posing for a selfie with David Beckham.

ET caught up with Longoria earlier this month, where she revealed that she and her husband would be celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in Cannes.

"I’m going to be working in Cannes with L’Oreal," she shared. "It’s my 12th year with L’Oreal, so I’ll be there and he’s coming and we’re going to make it a long week."

"We're always like newlyweds,” the 42-year-old beauty gushed of Baston. "Some days we feel like we’ve been married for 40 years and other days we feel like we’ve been married for two seconds -- just depends on the day!"

