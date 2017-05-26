Chelsea Handler Reveals What She'd Say If She Ever Saw Angelina Jolie

Chelsea Handler has never shied away from saying how she really feels about Angelina Jolie when on TV, but what would she do if she ever came face-to-face with the actress?

On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which is filming on location in Los Angeles, the 42-year-old comedian was asked by an audience member what she would say to Jolie if she ever found herself in an elevator with the mother of six.

"I would just look up. Exactly what people do when they're in elevators. You know what you do when you just fake look at the numbers because you don't want to make eye contact," Handler quipped. "That would be exactly the elevator ride. Then I'd go, 'Heyyy,' as I walked out."

Handler had been known to slam Jolie in her comedy acts after the Oscar winner got together with her pal Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Brad Pitt. In 2010, she bashed the Oscar winner during her foul-mouthed stand-up show in Newark, New Jersey. "[Angelina]'s a homewrecker, she is," she insisted. "She can rescue as many babies from as many countries as she wants to, I don't f**king believe you."

While on WHHL in 2013, Handler also went into great detail as to why she wasn't a fan of Jolie. "It has nothing to do with Jennifer," she declared. "As a woman, I know when you see somebody walking across the room that's a bad girl. I just don't like Angelina Jolie. I don't think she's a girl's girl. I like girl's girls!"

After Jolie and Pitt announced they were divorcing last September, Handler had even more jokes and jabs. "Brad and Angelina always said they wouldn't get married until everyone could get married," Handler said during an episode of her Netflix show, Chelsea. "And I always said I wouldn't get married until they got divorced. So I'm officially accepting proposals! I'm ready!"

