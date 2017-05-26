EXCLUSIVE: Robin Wright Stuns on 'Wonder Woman' Red Carpet, Teases 'House of Cards' Season 5

Hello, Mrs. Future Vice President! House of Cards star Robin Wright hit the Wonder Woman red carpet on Thursday, wowing in a little black dress.



The 51-year-old rocked an Yves Saint Laurent halter dress that flashed a little side boob and showed off her long stems.



WATCH: Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot Embrace at 'Wonder Woman' Red Carpet – See the Pics!



The blonde bombshell plays General Antiope in the new superhero flick and spoke to ET’s Nischelle Turner about the girl power movie.

“What's so great is to hear the reviews of men, women of all ages are equally enthusiastic about this project,” she told ET.



She also opened up about the cast and crew’s decision to cancel the London premiere after the tragic Manchester bombings. Wright thinks their choice is symbolic of what Wonder Woman stands for, “seeking a future of peace and equality.”



And though she remained relatively tight-lipped, Wright did dish a little about the upcoming season of her Netflix hit. Her character, Claire Underwood, left off last season as the Vice Presidential candidate of her husband, Frank (Kevin Spacey).



MORE: 'House of Cards' Releases Chilling Season 5 Trailer: 'One Nation, Underwood'



“Things are going to become very difficult for Francis and very interesting for Claire,” she teased.



For more from the Wonder Woman premiere, watch the clip below!