Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum Slay Fierce Dance Routine – Watch!

The 47-year-old singer-actress shared an amazing video on Friday, where she and her World of Dance co-star slay a dance routine with judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

"AND the judges dance too!! BTS of World Of Dance promo!!" she captioned the fierce Instagram clip of their rehearsal.

Of course, there's nothing that J.Lo can't handle. The Shades of Blue star is keeping busy with her Las Vegas residency, her NBC drama series and her upcoming reality dance competition show, which premieres May 30. Luckily for her fans, Lopez keeps them entertained by updating them on her professional -- and personal -- life.

