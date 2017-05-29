ET Obsessions: 'Wonder Woman,' 'Brother vs. Brother,' 'Twin Peaks' and ' 'World of Dance'

Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of May 29 to June 4, this is what we're most excited about:

Why We're Obsessed With 'World of Dance'

Jennifer Lopez returns to the judging table and her dance roots in her new show, World of Dance, which -- you guessed it -- is being touted as the world's largest dance competition series. All ages and all styles of dance will be represented as contestants battle it out for a prize of $1 million. Derek Hough and Ne-Yo will join J.Lo as judges, while Jenna Dewan Tatum serves as host and mentor to the show's incredible dancers.

World of Dance premieres Tuesday, May 30 on NBC.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Brother vs. Brother'

Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka the Property Brothers, are back with a new season of their HGTV competition series, Brother vs. Brother. The 39-year-old twins will face-off in the coastal town of Galveston, Texas, where each brother will renovate a property and battle it out in weekly challenges to be judged by special guests. "I've won the past two years, fair and square," said Jonathan. "Three times is a charm and this is the competition where that is going to happen." While Jonathan is confident he'll win, Drew is ready for a showdown. "For me, failure is not an option," said Drew. "This year, I’m going to win or die trying."

Brother vs. Brother premieres Wednesday, May 31 on HGTV.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Wonder Woman'

Unleash the lasso! The iconic superhero, played by Gal Gadot, is hitting the big screen Friday and we couldn't be more thrilled. While Gadot was the perfect choice for the role, it was no easy task transforming into Wonder Women. "I had five months of pre-production of doing horse riding and martial arts and a lot of body work," the 32-year-old actress said. The actress also had to take weapons training, archery and sword fighting lessons, as well as get casts of her legs made to create her custom Wonder Woman boots.

Wonder Woman hits theaters Friday, June 2.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Twin Peaks'

Showtime's anticipated revival may be summer's biggest secret! Not much has been revealed about the return of the beloved cult classic from the secretive David Lynch, just that nearly all our Twin Peaks favorites -- including Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Dale Cooper -- are back, along with a slew of new cast members (see: Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Judd, Monica Bellucci, Naomi Watts and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others). Who knows what brings the characters back to Twin Peaks, but sometimes secrecy can be a good thing.

Twin Peaks airs Sundays on Showtime.