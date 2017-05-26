Playing Kirsten Dunst Breaks Down Crying at Cannes Film Festival Premiere of 'The Beguiled'

We're here for you, Kirsten Dunst!

The 35-year-old actress was photographed breaking down into tears at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her new movie, The Beguiled, on Wednesday.

Dunst stunned on the red carpet in a Cinderella-esque gown, before unexpectedly bursting into tears.

The actress, who has yet to address her sudden burst of emotion, was promptly comforted by co-star Elle Fanning and director Sofia Coppola.

ET caught up with Dunst in February, where she gushed about her engagement to Jesse Plemons.

“We have a time frame, but that’s private!” ​Dunst said of their upcoming nuptials.

"I'm happy," she shared, adding that you just know when you've met "​T​he One." "You just do. You do!"

