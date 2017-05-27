Prince Harry Reunites With Barack Obama at Kensington Palace to Discuss Manchester Victims

Former President Barack Obama and Prince Harry reunited on Saturday at Kensington Palace to discuss a range of topics, including the tragic Manchester concert bombing.

The 32-year-old royal and Obama were all smiles as they posed together for a photo, shared by the Kensington Palace's social media accounts. Looking dapper as always, Harry donned a midnight blue suit, while Obama kept it classic with a black suit and white button-up shirt.

"Prince Harry hosted former US President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace today," read the caption on Instagram posted by the Palace. "They discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations. They also discussed this week's terrorist attack in Manchester, with President Obama offering his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries."

Obama also tweeted about their reunion and once again offered his condolences to the bombing victims.

"Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack," he wrote.

On Thursday, Obama visited Berlin, Germany where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. During his visit he addressed the Manchester bombing.

"As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester," he said in a video posted by a spokesperson for Merkel. "To all the families who have been affected, to those who are still recovering, to those who've lost loved ones, it's unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. There are families all around the world who are grieving with you," he continued. "Just know that the entire world is in solidarity with you right now."

The last time Prince Harry and Obama met was last April, when the former POTUS and First Lady visited Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George at Kensington Palace. The then 2-year-old stole the show by adorably showing up to meet the Obamas in his pajamas and bathrobe.

