Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are All Smiles Arriving at Pippa Middleton's Reception -- See the Pic!

While adorable pics of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Pippa’s wedding may have taken the world by storm, it’s photos of Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, which many royal watchers have impatiently been awaiting.

In the first snap to emerge of the gorgeous Suits actress at the festivities, she is seen being driven to the reception by Harry in a dark grey Audi.

And, while the image may not provide a full view of the brunette beauty, one thing is clear -- the giant smile on Harry’s face!

Looks like the 32-year-old royal couldn’t have been more thrilled to escort his girl to the lavish event, which took place at the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, England.

While Markle did not attend the wedding ceremony itself, a source told ET that she and Harry left Kensington Palace together that morning, and following the nuptials Harry went "to get Meghan to bring her to the reception later."

The prince reportedly drove around 100 miles to pick up Markle, 35, who arrived at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, after requesting a week off from filming Suits.

The outing marked a rare public appearance for the couple, who have tried to keep their romance low-key. Earlier this month, Markle was seen watching Harry and William play in a charity polo match, and she also accompanied the prince to his best friend’s wedding in Jamaica.

