EXCLUSIVE: All the Details on Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding Reception

What’s a wedding reception without “Shout?”

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews celebrated their nuptials at a lavish reception at the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, England, on Saturday.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton were driven to the Middleton home in a Land Rover early in the evening, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were flown back to Kensington Palace in a helicopter with their nanny, Maria. The cute siblings stole the show at the ceremony at St. Mark’s Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire, then attended a champagne reception at the estate before retiring for the night.

Pippa, 33, was driven to the reception by her new 41-year-old financier husband in a rare E-type Jaguar. The bride’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, shared a snap of the pair, noting they had given “everyone time and attention,” at the wedding.

Brilliant couple who gave everyone time and attention - this is the 1st ever E-Type ever made btw https://t.co/mbPlcpVrlL — Gary Goldsmith (@garygoldsmith65) May 20, 2017

Meanwhile, wedding guests went to Bucklebury Village Hall, where they underwent a vigorous security protocol, which involved a thorough search, photo ID check and providing a personal password which they had handed in months before the wedding. Most of the attendees changed outfits at the hall before being shuttled to the Middleton home, where English tennis ace Tim Henman was spotted arriving with Swiss tennis champ Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Suits star Meghan Markle, was also in attendance, with a source telling ET that once the wedding ended, the prince went "to get Meghan to bring her to the reception later."

Around 300 guests were treated to an acrobatic aerial performance by Supermarine Spitfire, a fighter aircraft used by the Royal Airforce during World War II.

Speeches commenced just before 10 p.m., with cheering heard from the giant glass structure that had been erected at the property for the event. The real party then appeared to commence as guests were heard singing along to The Isley Brothers' fun dance floor hit, “Shout”.

*Reporting by Jen Peros.