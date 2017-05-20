Meghan Markle Arrives With Prince Harry at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Reception

Meghan Markle has arrived!

ET can confirm that the Suits star was in attendance for Pippa Middleton's wedding reception held at the Middleton family estate in Bucklebury, England, on Saturday. Markle arrived with her boyfriend, Prince Harry.

Harry attended Middleton's ceremony, where she tied the knot with James Matthews, on Saturday morning solo, and walked up the path to St. Mark's Church in Englefield with his brother, Prince William.

A source told ET at the time that Markle and Harry left Kensington Palace together that morning, and that once the ceremony was over, Harry went "to get Meghan to bring her to the reception later."

The 35-year-old actress arrived at Kensington Palace on Tuesday night ahead of the festivities. ET previously reported that she requested a week off from filming Suits for the occasion.

Reporting by Jennifer Peros.