Cher, Keith Urban and More Stars React to Gregg Allman's Death

by Jennifer Drysdale 1:40 PM PDT, May 27, 2017
The music world is mourning the loss of Gregg Allman.

The Allman Brothers Band co-founder died at age 69, a statement on his website confirmed on Saturday, revealing that the musician "passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia."

Cher, who shares son Elijah Blue with Allman, took to Twitter to react to the news, writing, "IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔FOREVER, CHOOCH💋."

"My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman," Keith Urban wrote. "Blessings and peace to all the Allman family."

John Mayer also paid tribute to the musician on Twitter. "Eternal love and life to Gregg Allman. 🌹 RIP 🌹," he wrote.

See more reactions below:

