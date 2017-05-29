Playing Carrie Underwood Is Super Fired Up for Her Husband To Play in the Stanley Cup Finals -- See Her Tweets!

Carrie Underwood is ready for the Stanley Cup Finals!

The country star and husband of Nashville Predators captain, Mike Fisher, has been a total fanatic during the hockey team's incredible playoff run, and as the boys get ready to go for it all tonight in Game 1 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 34-year-old singer has turned the excitement up to 11.

"Game day!!! I'm so nervous and excited!" Underwood tweeted on Monday morning. "I can only imagine how our boys are feeling!"

Game day!!! I'm so nervous and excited! I can only imagine how our boys are feeling! https://t.co/M9XuckRDah — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 29, 2017

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Adorably Cheers On Husband Mike Fisher in NHL Playoffs

The tweets follow a weekend of sharing love for her team -- as well as her hockey star husband!

On Sunday tweeted out a video where Fisher was asked what it was like to be one of the best looking players in the league. "Says who," the NHL pro shyly answered.

"Says who? Uh...your wife, for one! 😍😘💙💛," Underwood captioned the tweet.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Husband, Mike Fisher, Gets Candid on Family and 'Life-Changing' Trade to Nashville

That is adorable as H-E double hockey sticks!

On Saturday, Underwood shared the Predators pre-Finals hype video, writing, "Love this."

It's not just Predator love that has Underwood psyched. The supportive fan proved she's not above a little friendly trash talk, when she retweeted the Predators' Penguin "smash car," writing, "Can I bring my Louisville Slugger?"

Can I bring my Louisville Slugger? https://t.co/Xvvn3WYKGK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 26, 2017

MORE: Carrie Underwood Reflects on Her ‘American Idol’ Win 12 Years Later

The Pittsburgh shade was also a perfect nod to Underwood's "Before He Cheats" line, "Took a Louisville slugger to both headlights."

Lets just hope that the bat swinging doesn't mess up the country singer's incredible "predicure."

Of course, our favorite of her tweets is probably the celebratory photo she posted of Nashville after they put themselves over the top and into the finals.

"Going to the finals! #StanleyCupPlayoffs #PredsPride," Underwood wrote.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's Husband Is Going to the Stanley Cup Finals -- See Her Amazing Celebrations!

Clearly, this chart topper is ready for faceoff!

Meanwhile, Underwood has lent her voice to Nashville in more ways than one!

Watch the video below for her surprise "National Anthem" performance in front of the hometown crowd.