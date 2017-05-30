Lindsey Vonn Rocks Thong Bikini as Ex Tiger Woods Deals With Arrest: ‘Future Is Bright’

Life is good for Lindsey Vonn! The 32-year-old professional skier is living it up in the French Riviera.



On Monday, Vonn shared a sexy shot of her backside in a red thong bikini, standing on a yacht and looking out at Monte Carlo.



“Thankful for great friends and fun adventures but keeping my eyes on the horizon. The future is bright,” she wrote.

Her post comes after her ex, Tiger Woods, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend. The pro golfer, 41, later released a statement to CBS News, claiming that there was no alcohol involved in his arrest.



"I understand the severity of what I did and take full responsibility for my actions," the statement read. "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."

Meanwhile, Vonn is living a glamorous life on the coast. She also shared a picture with supermodels Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow in Monaco, writing, “Beautiful inside and out.”



