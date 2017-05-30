Ben Higgins on Lauren Bushnell Breakup: 'The Last Few Months Have Not Gone the Way I Would Have Preferred'

Ben Higgins isn't here for negative comments about his breakup with Lauren Bushnell.

The former Bachelor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an essay addressing the criticism he's received since splitting with Bushnell earlier this month, declaring that he isn't perfect, and that "the last few months have not gone the way I would have preferred."

"You are going to hurt somebody, you are going to hurt somebody deeply. But, I will not be one of those people," Higgins began. "I cannot focus on the negative comments or indecently hateful words being said about me or my relationship even though they do sting. I do know great people that I care about deeply that comments and criticisms have affected and as a result I wanted to share my words."

"A small minority of people (at least I will continue to believe it is a small minority) want to see people suffer or fail. Personally, my basis for judging myself is simple, if I do something that doesn’t represent Christ then I will listen to the opinions and words from family and friends who know me best and love me. I do desire (by the direction of family and peers) to become a better person daily," he continued. "I know some will not agree with my intentions but in all things my pursuit is to represent Christ better. With that, I will once again clearly tell you I AM NOT PERFECT as none of us are and I have never claimed to be."

Higgins explained that the Almost Famous podcast he started with Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti is not his full-time job, and that it was a "professional decision I have made to enhance my life and career."

"I am still running Generous Coffee company. I still have a blog. I am still actively involved in @humanityandhope. And now, because I was given the opportunity, I have added a podcast with a friend and a great company (@iheartradio) to talk about life (and I love to talk)," he said.

"The last few months have not gone the way I would have preferred. My relationships have changed drastically and what I envisioned my life was going to be has been redirected," Higgins wrote. "It is sad, but it is nothing you should feel sorry for me about, life happens both the good and bad."

"With this, what do you think I should do now? For all of you that have given me advice let me give you some from my heart. Love as hard as you can (even to strangers). Ask yourself what life is about and pursue your conclusion with passion," he concluded. "When a good opportunity comes your way that fits your desires take it, because life is short but a lot more fun when you are doing something you enjoy."

Bushnell, meanwhile, has been pursuing modeling and is starting an online boutique with her good friend, Amanda Stanton, who also vied for Higgins' heart on his season of The Bachelor.

“We’ve been talking about it for so long, and I feel like we’ve just been putting it off because we’ve been so busy and just dealing with a lot, but hopefully we'll get started on it pretty soon,” Stanton told ET last week.

“They’re both such great people and they both love and respect each other so much and things just didn't work out,” she added of Higgins and Bushnell's breakup. “Sometimes that happens with two really good people… it just doesn't work and it's sad. I’m sad for them, but think they'll be OK.”

