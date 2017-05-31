Simon Cowell’s 3-Year-Old Son Eric Tries to Take Over His Job on ‘America’s Got Talent:’ Watch!

Following in dad’s footsteps! Simon Cowell brought his 3-year-old son, Eric, on the set of America’s Got Talent during Tuesday’s premiere and the little one seemed right at home.



In an adorable behind-the-scenes clip, the often harsh Cowell showed off his soft side, sitting Eric on his lap.

“Are you trying to do my job?” he asked his son.



Eric replied, “Yes,” and when his dad asked what he did, Eric proceeded to press the big red button in front of him multiple times.



“That is my job!” Cowell declared.



Tuesday’s premiere saw lots of fresh talent from salsa dancers to a singing ventriloquist act. And next week will prove to be even more shocking as a piano-playing chicken graces the stage.



