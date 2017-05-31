Anderson Cooper 'Appalled' by Kathy Griffin's 'Disgusting' Donald Trump Photo, Melania Trump Also Responds

Kathy Griffin is still experiencing major fallout from the controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

The 56-year-old comedian apologized on Tuesday for the shocking photo after it quickly caused widespread outrage, and now Anderson Cooper -- with whom Griffin has co-hosted CNN's New Year’s Eve special since 2007 -- has also condemned the image.

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," Cooper tweeted on Tuesday. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Cooper mirrored CNN's own statement about the photo shoot. The network said it's now "evaluating" Griffin's appearance on their New Year's Eve special.

"We found what she did disgusting and offensive," CNN said in a statement obtained by ET. "We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year's Eve and have made no decisions at this point."

First lady Melania Trump commented on the controversy on Wednesday.

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing," she said in a statement. "When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

Trump himself responded to the photo on Wednesday, calling it "sick."

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself," he tweeted. "My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

Griffin took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue an apology, and said that her collaboration with photographer Tyler Shields went "way too far."

"I'm a comic. I crossed the line," she said in a video. "I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far."

"The image is too disturbing," she continued. "I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career. I will continue. ... I beg for your forgiveness."

Though earlier in the day, Griffin defended the photo shoot with since-deleted tweets, calling Shields a "great photographer."

"OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever!" she wrote. "I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

