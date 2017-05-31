NEWS

Celebs React to Donald Trump's Bizarre 'Covfefe' Tweet as President Responds

by Alex Ungerman 11:30 AM PDT, May 31, 2017
Photo: Instagram/ Getty

The Twitter President really outdid himself this time.

Donald Trump left people scratching their heads just after midnight on Wednesday, when he tweeted out a seemingly incomplete thought, complete with an apparent typo.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the U.S. commander in chief wrote, in a tweet that was not deleted for six hours.

Photo: Twitter

Trump did eventually address the tweet, writing, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

His cryptic followup didn't really clear up what the initial post was all about, which ignited a bit of a kerfuffle (covfeffle?), with many on social media like Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Zach Braff, and even Maria Diamandis, having fun with the instant viral meme.

Check out some of the many reactions below.

OK, internet. It seems like this one may have run it's covfefe.

