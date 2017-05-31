Celebs React to Donald Trump's Bizarre 'Covfefe' Tweet as President Responds

The Twitter President really outdid himself this time.

Donald Trump left people scratching their heads just after midnight on Wednesday, when he tweeted out a seemingly incomplete thought, complete with an apparent typo.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the U.S. commander in chief wrote, in a tweet that was not deleted for six hours.

Trump did eventually address the tweet, writing, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!"

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

His cryptic followup didn't really clear up what the initial post was all about, which ignited a bit of a kerfuffle (covfeffle?), with many on social media like Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Zach Braff, and even Maria Diamandis, having fun with the instant viral meme.

Check out some of the many reactions below.

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." pic.twitter.com/kWhfLrFaKn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017

When they go low, we covfefe. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

How is Covfefe pronounced though? :-) pic.twitter.com/WGUKDNDdCn — Marina (@MarinaDiamandis) May 31, 2017

I like that we all quickly googled covfefe just to make SURE first. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 31, 2017

Our president Westworld host is glitching again https://t.co/AyndKuwRhW — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 31, 2017

Just dropped kids off at school and greeted every parent with #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/6SjmluOItI — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) May 31, 2017

deSpitE tHe NegATiVe PreSs cOvFeFe pic.twitter.com/hJsI09C09A — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) May 31, 2017

OK, internet. It seems like this one may have run it's covfefe.

