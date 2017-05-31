EXCLUSIVE: Corinne Olympios Heading to 'Bachelor in Paradise' -- Plus, Two More Cast Members!

It's time to make Mexico Corinne again! ET has learned the queen of #TeamCorn herself is heading to Bachelor in Paradise this summer.

Plus, we can exclusively reveal two more major cast members: Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes!

Filming begins within the next few weeks, with some Bachelor Nation alumni already on their way to the sunny sands.

Stanton, of course, got engaged to Josh Murray on last season of Paradise. Their relationship has since come to a tumultuous end.

This will be the first go at love in Paradise for Olympios and Hayes. Hayes was runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, but has since moved to Los Angeles, where he's living with fellow alum Chase McNary. The pair have started a clothing line, LeisureLetics.

Olympios has also launched a line of #TeamCorn products. The blonde beauty played coy for months about whether Paradise was in the cards for her, and even joked with ET that she'd fabricated a boyfriend to drum up interest in her potential Paradise gig. Negotiations are always happening in Bachelor Nation, so it's possible things could change, but we're confident fans are excited about another opportunity to watch Corinne be, well, Corinne.

It's unclear yet as to whether McNary will appear. ET broke the news in March that he was dating fitness model Paige Hathaway.

Also seen packing suitcases on social media in recent days: Raven Gates (who confirmed on Nick Viall's After the Final Rose that she'd be doing BIP) Alexis Waters (who joked with ET that she was cast on The Bachelorette simply to join Paradise) and Olympios' arch-nemesis on season 21 of The Bachelor: Taylor Nolan.

ABC has yet to confirm any Paradise casting. Of course, men from Rachel Lindsay's current season of The Bachelorette, airing Monday nights on ABC, will likely also make appearances.

Additional reporting by Katie Krause