Lionel Richie Is So Protective of Daughter Sofia, He Tracks Her Phone Once a Day!

Lionel Richie is a protective papa -- but his daughter, Sofia, isn't complaining!

The 18-year-old model took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that her dad tracks her phone "once a day."

WATCH: Sofia Richie Gets a Tiny 'L' Tattoo for Her Dad Lionel Richie: Plus, See Her Other Ink!

"My dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time," she wrote. "I think it's funny so I don't tell him I know."

My dad tracks my phone once a day. Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it's funny so I don't tell him I know — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 31, 2017

WATCH: Scott Disick Gets Cozy With Sofia Richie in Cannes Two Days After Making Out With Her Stylist -- See the Pic!



Sofia was recently spotted living it up with Scott Disick in Cannes, France -- but just because the reality star's been seen kissing multiple women throughout his vacay, it doesn't mean she's one of them.

"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax," she tweeted on Sunday.

Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017

WATCH: Sofia Richie Says She Doesn't Want to Be a Model Forever, Shares Advice from Sister Nicole



As for how she deals with her life in the spotlight at such a young age, she told ET last year that she owes it to her dad's watchful eye.



"I was determined that I was so ready, and I was in the perfect spot to do all these crazy things," she said. "But I just needed to grow up and learn about life and that wasn't going to be as easy I thought it was going to be."

"I'm glad he held me off, because I really found myself and found what I truly wanted to do," she added.

See more in the video below.