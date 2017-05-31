Rob Kardashian Is Dating 'Bad Girls Club' Star Mehgan James

It looks like there might be a new woman in Rob Kardashian's life.

Three months after the 30-year-old reality star ended his relationship with former fiancée Blac Chyna, Kardashian has struck up a romance with 26-year-old reality star Mehgan James, a source tells ET.

"It’s pretty new," the source said of the relationship. "They’ve been casually seeing each other for a few months now."

According to the source, James supports Kardashian in all that he does. "She's a good role model in his life," the source said.

James, who has appeared on VH1's Basketball Wives L.A. and Oxygen's Bad Girls Club, hasn't commented on the reports directly, but she did post a vague Instagram message about happiness on Wednesday.

"Being happy is a very personal thing and it really has nothing to do with anyone else," James' post read.

"Being happy is a very personal thing and it really has nothing to do with anyone else," James' post read.

She also shared a glance at her new, shorter 'do, which she captioned, "New bish, who dis?"

She also shared a glance at her new, shorter 'do, which she captioned, "New bish, who dis?"

Meanwhile, Kardashian has mostly been using Instagram to share incredibly adorable snapshots of his 6-month-old daughter, Dream, whom he welcomed with Blac Chyna in November.

Happy baby @dream 💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 31, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

😛 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 28, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 31, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Hey pretty girl 😍 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 25, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

However, Kardashian did post two since-deleted posts praising his ex-fiancée with some sweet throwback photos from when she was a kid.

"On my first episode of Rob's Random Cornball Thoughts is This young lady who grew up to be the woman I love and the mother of my child. She is beautiful and gave me my first child," he wrote.

