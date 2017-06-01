Justin Baldoni Cries Upon Finding Out He's Having a Baby Boy, Pens Emotional Letter to His Son

Justin Baldoni is overjoyed by news that he's going to have a son!
The Jane the Virgin star was brought to tears when he and his wife, actress Emily Baldoni, revealed the sex of their second child on Thursday -- and it was a moment he wanted his forthcoming baby boy to know about when he grows up.
The cute couple recorded the moment in a super sweet video, where they were joined by their daughter, Maiya, who turns two later this month.
As they opened the note with the big reveal, both expectant parents were overcome with emotion, and the proud papa began to cry, as he excitedly embraced his little girl, who comforted him with a hug.
The 33-year-old actor also shared the emotional moment to Instagram, where he penned a heartfelt letter to his future son in the caption.
"Dear son, this was such a massively profound moment for us… and clearly it hit me hard. But thats ok, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about… in fact emotions are to be celebrated! Tears are good!" Baldoni wrote. "It’s hard to explain, but I feel like my entire life has been about getting ready for this experience and yet at the same time I feel completely inept and not ready to be a dad again. I’ve learned so much and made so many mistakes and I continue to make them…EVERY DAY!"
The excited star went on to explain that he's excited to show his children "all my imperfections," and to teach his son that "part of being a man is embracing the parts of yourself that you might be ashamed or embarrassed of. And that eventually, the side of us that we want to hide from the world will be the side that our future life partner will love more than anything."
"I want you to know that while confidence might be important for success, humility is necessary for happiness. I hope to show you over the course of your life, to not only respect women, but to stand up, and empower them in both large and small ways. When no one is watching and there's no reward," he continued. "To be a true friend to train your eyes like a superpower to see women as humans with souls before you see them as objects."
"I can’t wait for you to see this one day and see all the reasons why your daddy was so excited you were going to be born into this crazy, dark, complicated world to a family that is going to love the s**t out of you," Baldoni concluded. "I might not know you yet little guy, but I am already madly in love with you. I can’t wait to meet you and just know that I am only a few inches away and I’m praying for you every day."
The happy parents first announced that they were expecting a second child last month, with an adorable video showing their little girl holding the positive pregnancy test and showing it to all their friends and family.
