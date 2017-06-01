Rihanna, Jay Z and Kevin Hart Sit Courtside for Game 1 of the NBA Finals -- See the Pics!

The stars came out to kick off the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on June 1.

Among the celebs who were sitting courtside and cheering on the teams was Rihanna, wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer was all smiles while sitting next to her friend and assistant, Jennifer Rosales.

@badgalriri & @jennnrosales courtside for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals! A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, were also in the front row and posed for the cameras during a quick break during Game 1.

Mr. & Mrs. Hart are here for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals! A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg was pumped for the battle between LeBron James and Steph Curry, posting an Instagram pic from his seat.

Here we go... #nbafinals2017 A post shared by Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took his wife, Brittany, and three sons, Baylen, Bowen and Callen, to experience the excitement of a NBA Finals game.

Game 1 NBA Finals w Brit and the boys! Had to let the boys experience this! A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Jay Z was also in attendance with his buddies, among them Vegas Jones. Noticeably absent from his side was Beyonce, who is currently pregnant with twins and due anytime now.

The Roc is in the building! #NBAFinals A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

The "Crazy in Love" couple and their daughter, Blue Ivy, have had their share of b-ball fun this season. The family attended the NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on Feb. 19, where they sat courtside and pretty much took all the attention from the game.

Beyonce looked absolutely stunning in a white T-shirt with a flowing printed robe and ripped jeans, while the adorable 5-year-old rocked a neon green dress with a jean jacket and sat in-between her famous parents. For more on their family outing, watch below.