Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Spotted Heading to the Recording Studio Together: Pic!

Could a new love song be in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s future? The couple was spotted out in Hollywood on Thursday, making their way into a recording studio together.



Stefani, 47, rocked an army green jacket with white writing on it, a black shirt, capri jeans, and Gucci sneakers. She wore her blonde hair up in a bun with black streaks in it.

Shelton, 40, sported his signature getup in a black button-down T-shirt with jeans and a cap.



The couple already released the song “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” in 2016 on Shelton’s album If I’m Honest.



Shelton opened up to ET back in May 2016 about co-writing the tune with his pop rocker girlfriend.



"I started this song and wrote about half of it and sent it to her and she wrote the other half of it. It was just kind of something for she and I to help us feel better about what we were going through," the country singer told ET at the time.



"When I originally started writing this song… I was only trying to impress Gwen."



