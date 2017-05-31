Gwen Stefani Wears Shoes With Blake Shelton's Face on Them -- See the Pic!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have taken their relationship a step further.

The mother of three took to Snapchat on Tuesday to show off her new pair of Vans, with a checkerboard pattern and a black-and-white photo of Shelton's face!

While Stefani and Shelton appear to be collaborating on fashion, Shelton is hoping the two will reunite in the studio for another duet.

"Man, I hope so!" he told ET earlier this month about a follow-up to "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."

"The last album I made, I said that was my last," he said. "This album that I'm making is probably going to be my last album, and so I really got to decide what I want to do."

