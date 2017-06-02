Did Demi Lovato Just Shade Kathy Griffin Over Donald Trump Photo Controversy?

Has the Demi Lovato and Kathy Griffin feud reignited?

During her press conference on Friday, Griffin tearfully called President Donald Trump "a bully" while addressing the controversial photo shoot in which she posed with a bloodied replica of Trump's head.

"He's a bully," the 56-year-old comedian said of the president. "I've dealt with older, white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career. I'm a woman in a very male-dominated field. I love what I do, I love making people laugh more than anything in the world."

Following the coverage, Lovato took to Twitter and, without naming names, made a reference about people who put others down.

"I find it funny when bullies play the victims," the 24-year-old singer wrote, following the tweet with, "Oops. I spilled my tea. ☕️"

Lovato's fans quickly reacted to the tweets and assumed it was in reference to her old nemesis, Griffin.

In 2014, a Twitter war broke out between the two when Griffin was asked to call out the "biggest douche celebrity." "Probably [Demi] Lovato (she accidentally called her Debbie)," the comedian replied in a since-deleted tweet.

The "Confident" singer didn't hold back, later tweeting, "Only a 'douche' to people I can’t stand," alongside a photo of her making a face while Griffin was in the background.

A day before the scheduled press conference, Griffin's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told the media that the meeting was to "explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she [Griffin] endured."

Speaking to the press on Friday, The My Life on the D-List star said the apology she issued on Twitter "absolutely stands," but that she is "not afraid of Donald Trump."

Griffin also accused the first family of "trying to ruin my life forever," and claimed that she's been getting death threats and is under investigation by the Secret Service.

"I don't think I'll have a career after this," she told the media. "I'm going to be honest, he broke me. I'm broken."

