Michael Phelps' Son Boomer Enjoys Fun in the Sun With Family Pets – See the Adorable Pic!

Boomer Phelps is enjoying the warmer weather and having some fun in the sun!

The 1-year-old son of Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson was all smiles as he was snapped taking in the sun and hanging with the family pets, dogs Juno and Legend, on Thursday.

"Loving the new Mineral-Based Sunscreen my Mama's been using on me!" the Instagram photo was captioned.

The littlest Phelps, who turned 1 in May, had a full day, playing with his pups and cheering on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Looks like @boomerrphelps is ready for the #nbafinals with his Steph Currys on!!" the Olympic gold medalist shared on his Instagram alongside a photo of his son.

That same day, the little guy took a rest on their big comfy couch. "Just lounging around today. #chillinlikeavillain," read Boomer's Instagram pic.

Boomer has been spending plenty of time outside with his parents. On Tuesday, his Instagram account ​posted an adorable photo of him and Johnson splashing in the pool. The week before, he got to go golfing with his dad.

