Orlando Bloom Rocks Trendy Tee With Son's Name on It – See the Adorable Design!

Orlando Bloom is the ultimate dad!

The 40-year-old actor was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday, rocking a one-of-a-kind white t-shirt with his son Flynn's name handwritten, a heart and a face on the side. Bloom accessorized his jeans and tee with black-and-white sneakers, a blue scarf and sunglasses.

The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales star recently gushed about his 6-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr at the movie's red carpet premiere in Hollywood last month.

"I'm so in love with being a dad," he told ET. "I'm a very lucky man."

As for his favorite part of parenting, Bloom adorably answered, "Being a kid again, [and] re-experiencing life on that level."

