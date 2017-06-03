Scott Disick Hangs Out With Topless Woman in London -- See the Pic!

Scott Disick is working towards a new record!

The 34-year-old reality star was spotted with yet another woman on Thursday -- and this time, she was topless!

The father of three headed to Monaco, Ibiza and then London after his Cannes adventure last week, landing across the pond and onto a balcony with a topless woman.

The brunette is the ninth woman Disick has been seen with since arriving in Cannes with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne last week.

Though Disick landed in Los Angeles on Friday, a source tells ET that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian has been "worried" about him "falling off the deep end."

"This is something that Scott has struggled with for years, and something Kourtney has dealt with since she has known Scott," the source explains. "When Scott starts partying, he can't stop. There is no middle ground for Scott -- it's go all in or none at all. This is how he has always been."

"Kourtney has had enough and does not want him around the kids until he can figure his own problems out," the source reveals, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hopes Disick "gets the help he needs." "She has been through this before, but knows he's a good father and never wanted to punish the kids with not seeing their father because of Scott's actions. The kids are getting older, especially Mason, where they know that something is wrong."

