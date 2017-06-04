EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande to Duet With Boyfriend Mac Miller at Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande is bringing out her boyfriend, Mac Miller, for a surprise performance at her already star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.

According to a set list obtained by ET, Grande and Miller are set to take the stage together at the end of the three hour concert. Miller previously canceled his scheduled performances over Memorial Day weekend at the Sasquatch Festival in Quincy, Washington, and Soundset in St. Paul, Minnesota, in wake of the bombing in Manchester following Grande's concert, which killed 22 people.

Take That, Robbie Williams, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Usher, Katy Perry, Coldplay, and the Black Eyed Peas are all set to perform, according to the set list.

Shortly after the Manchester bombing, Grande tearfully reunited with Miller in her hometown Boca Raton, Florida, where the two were snapped kissing and hugging in an emotional reunion.

Grande and Miller have been friends since the two collaborated on her 2013 track, "The Way," but didn't start dating until they reconnected last September.

-- Reporting by Jennifer Peros